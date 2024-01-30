PoliticsJoe Biden 2024 electionJoy Reid

MSNBC's Joy Reid Drops F-Bomb In Hot Mic Moment: ‘I Deeply, Deeply Apologize’

The "ReidOut" anchor said sorry at the end of her show.
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

Joy Reid apologized after a hot mic caught her dropping an F-bomb on her MSNBC show Monday during what she later described as “‘behind the scenes’ chatter.”

“Starting another fucking war,” Reid was heard saying over footage of President Joe Biden expressing his frustration with Donald Trump-inspired Republicans who are holding up a bipartisan agreement that would offer solutions to the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s unclear exactly what Reid was referring to with her comment.

Reid appeared back on screen soon after and continued her analysis.

At the end of her show, she said sorry.

“Before we go, I just want to apologize very quickly,” Reid told viewers.

“I was chatting during a clip that was playing and you know we try to keep this show very PG-13, so I just want to apologize to anyone who was listening to my ‘behind the scenes’ chatter,” she said. “I deeply, deeply apologize for that.”

