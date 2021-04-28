“It’s a new low even for Tucker Carlson of Fox News.”

So said MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Tuesday as she admonished Carlson for this week urging viewers to call 911 if they see children wearing masks outside to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“We now know that the male version of a Karen with 911 on speed dial and a sense of presumed authority over other people’s lives should from this day on be called a ‘Tucker,’” the “ReidOut” host cracked.

Reid later explained what Carlson’s anti-mask rhetoric is really about.

“We know, and Tucker, we think you know too, that conservatives are just really angry that they’ve lost control of American society and culture,” she explained.

“It’s why Fox wants its viewers mad, mad, mad, mad about Dr. Seuss and red meat to the point where the network is just a hub for racial hatred,” Reid continued. “But also for a very dangerous, deeply concerning platform so committed to the big lie that its top host is encouraging its viewers to harass strangers and demand they bare their faces.”

Carlson “doesn’t actually care about the children, he just wants his viewers mad,” the anchor concluded.

Watch the video above.