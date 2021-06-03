Tucker Carlson Ridiculed With A ‘Bare Asses’ Analogy From Joy Reid

Reid dedicated “The Absolute Worst” segment on her “ReidOut” show to the prime time Fox News personality, who on Tuesday compared segregation to requirements for vaccination proof in order to attend events.

“Nurse, we have another case of VSE ― victim status envy,” cracked Reid, who said Carlson’s comments were part of a broader conservative strategy to “try to drown the outrage over their flurry of Jim Crow voting laws with pure confusion?”

“Requiring people to wear a mask or show a little card that says you aren’t going to kill everyone around you by coughing on them isn’t Jim Crow targeting the disproportionately Republican vaccine refusers and anti-maskers, any more than ‘no shirts, no shoes, no service’ is Jim Crow that targets naked people,” said Reid.

“I mean, shouldn’t people who choose to be publicly naked receive service in your store? No. No, they shouldn’t. You should be able to exclude naked people from rubbing their bare asses around your Walmart chain,” she continued.

“That’s just common sense,” Reid argued. “But you can’t exclude people based on immutable characteristics like race or gender or sexual orientation. That’s the difference. I can’t believe I have to explain this to adults.”

Watch the video here: