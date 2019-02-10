Joy Villa showed up to the 2019 Grammy Awards in what’s sure to be one of the most controversial ― and most talked about ― red carpet looks of the night.
The singer and notorious red carpet troll, who has worn a “Make America Great Again” dress and an anti-abortion gown in recent years, set tongues wagging (and Twitter fingers typing) with her border wall-inspired look.
Villa wore a textured, silver cover made by Desi Designs, topped with what looked like barbed wire on her shoulders. The 27-year-old revealed a dress underneath the silver cover, made to look like bricks, that said “Build the Wall” in red on the back.
She added a headband made of metal spikes, silver chainmail jewelry and a red, “Make America Great Again” purse that matched her red nails.
Last year, the singer showed up to the Grammy Awards red carpet in an anti-abortion gown:
And in 2017, the singer infamously donned a “Make America Great Again” dress with “Trump” inscribed in sparkles on the gown’s train.
This year, Villa kept things equally political on the red carpet and explained why she wore the controversial dress.
“I’m part Latina. I’m black, and I believe in what the president’s saying,” the singer told The Los Angeles Times on Sunday.
People on Twitter had a lot to say about Villa’s antics:
