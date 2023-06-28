Ex-Federal Prosecutor Explains Why Trump's 'Bravado' Defense Is Truly 'Terrible'

A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump’s “bravado” excuse in the classified documents probe is a terrible defense that creates new issues for the former president.

CNN on Monday aired a bombshell recording of Trump at a July 2021 meeting with people working on the memoir of his former chief of staff Mark Meadows. In the audio clip, Trump can be heard describing a sensitive military document he was showing them, noting that it was “secret information” that he had not declassified as president.

Trump’s defense when interviewed about it on Tuesday? “It was bravado.”

“I was talking and just holding up papers and talking about them, but I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents,” he told Semafor and ABC News.

According to former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, that’s a flawed defense, especially if Trump tries it in court.

“If your best defense is ‘bravado,’ in essence you’re saying ‘my defense is that I was lying,’” Vance told MSNBC. “That’s a terrible defense, certainly for a former president and for anyone to make in front of a jury.”

Another problem, she added, is that for Trump to use this defense, there’s a good chance he would have to take the witness stand.

“And that’s just something he can’t do,” she said. “No lawyer could let Donald Trump take the witness stand in his own defense without committing malpractice.”

"No lawyer could let Donald Trump take the witness stand in his own defense without committing malpractice." @JoyceWhiteVance is skeptical of the legal practicality of Donald Trump's new "it was just bravado" defense. pic.twitter.com/XZw1XIRsTm — Alex Wagner Tonight (@WagnerTonight) June 28, 2023

Trump’s legal team could potentially put together some of his media appearances to show the jury as a workaround, Vance added, “but at the end of the day, you still have a defendant telling the jury, ‘Hey, I’m a liar, so you shouldn’t convict me.’”

In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier earlier this month, Trump floated a similar version of his latest excuse, insisting that “there was no document” but instead a collection of newspaper clippings, magazine stories and other papers.

The newly-released audio is reportedly a key piece of evidence in Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s case, in which Trump was indicted on 37 criminal counts earlier this month.

The former president is accused of risking national security, mishandling classified documents and obstructing government efforts to retrieve them from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.