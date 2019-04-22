Female MMA Fighter Attacks Man Who Allegedly Masturbated During Her Photo Shoot

MMA fighter Joyce Vieira has been pictured attacking a man after he allegedly exposed himself while she was taking part in a photo shoot.

Vieira was posing for photos in swimwear when she claims the man performed a sex act on himself.

Unfortunately for the man, he probably didn’t realize that Vieira is an amateur MMA fighter — and boy, did she dish out some brutal punishment.

Photos posted to Twitter show Vieira attacking the man in a rage, showing off her MMA skills.

“When I looked over there he had his shorts down and was standing on a path where people pass all the time, including children,” she said.

Vieira reported the man to police and he was subsequently arrested for committing an “obscene act,” although he claims he was simply urinating.

A post shared by Joyce Vieira � (@eujoycevieira) on Mar 4, 2019 at 9:18am PST

“We feel powerless,” Vieira said after the man was released.

“It’s very strange because he’s going to be in the same city as me, and who knows, he might be in the same places. That’s why I have received an innumerable number of messages from women saying that (in similar situations) they didn’t file a report, because they know the suspects would end up being released.

“I think the punishment for these cases should be more severe.”

A post shared by Joyce Vieira � (@eujoycevieira) on Oct 25, 2018 at 12:40pm PDT