It’s been a weird week for Arizona State University sports.

On Saturday a fox romped through its football game against USC. On Thursday a different kind of wild happened: UC Riverside’s JP Moorman heaved in an estimated 70-foot buzzer-beater to stun Arizona State’s Sun Devils, 66-65, in basketball. (Watch it below.)

His team trailing 65-63 as the game clock was reset to 1.7 seconds, Moorman took an inbound pass and let fly with what an announcer called a “Hail Mary.” His prayer was answered.

The college hoops schedule is just days old and Moorman, a transfer from Temple University, just gave the season an electrifying boost.

The locker room celebration was appropriately raucous for the visiting Highlanders, a mid-major program in the Big West conference that lacks the national profile of ASU’s Pac-12 conference.

Here are a few other perspectives:

UC Riverside with a stunning half-court buzzer beater to win it 66-65. Absolutely insane final shot. pic.twitter.com/NjIGQdpxEZ — PHNX Sun Devils (@PHNX_SunDevils) November 12, 2021