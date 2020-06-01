J.R. Smith Beats Up Man He Says Vandalized His Car Amid George Floyd Protests

NBA veteran J.R. Smith was caught on video pummeling a man he says broke the window of his car during George Floyd protests Sunday in Los Angeles. (Watch the video below.)

“I chased him down and whooped his ass,” Smith said in a social media video.

In video posted by TMZ, Smith repeatedly kicks a man on the street and then punches him before the alleged vandal skitters off.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told HuffPost early Monday the media relations department had no information on the incident.

The unsigned Smith, a former Denver Nugget and New York Knick who won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and last played in the NBA for them in the 2018-19 season, defended his actions in a rambling message on social media.

“I just want y’all to know right now, before you see this shit right somewhere else, one of these motherfucking white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my fucking window in my truck,” Smith said, per the New York Post. “Broke my shit. This is a residential area. There was no stores over here. …. I chased him down and whooped his ass. ... This ain’t no hate crime. I ain’t got no problem with nobody who ain’t got a problem with me. It’s a problem with the motherfucking system. That’s it. … He didn’t know whose window he broke and he got his ass whooped.”

The area was reportedly LA’s Fairfax District, plagued by looting as protests continued over the Minneapolis death of Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Adam Glanzman via Getty Images J.R. Smith, right, celebrates a playoff victory in 2018 with LeBron James.