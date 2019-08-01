Dad Of Twins Who Died In Hot Car Has Grand Jury Decision Delayed

The infants’ body temperatures measured 108 degrees, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“I assumed I dropped them off at daycare before I went to work,” Rodriguez told police officers who arrived on the scene, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. “I blanked out. My babies are dead; I killed my babies.”

Jackson said his team hoped to explain to the Bronx district attorney that the deaths were a horrible accident. Rodriguez’s wife, Marissa, came to her husband’s defense.