Juan Williams Accuses Fox News Co-Hosts Of 'Ignoring' Impeachment Trial

Fox News co-host Juan Williams set off a firestorm Wednesday on “The Five” when he accused his colleagues of ignoring the damning evidence presented at the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“I want you guys to come back, come and join the conversation, pay attention to the news!” Williams said. “Clearly, what’s going on on Capitol Hill today is an attempt to hold democracy and the Constitution up. To celebrate that as the basis that we are a country of laws.”

At Wednesday’s Senate trial, Democratic impeachment managers presented chilling videos of the Jan. 6 insurrection, showing rioters assaulting police and smashing their way into the U.S. Capitol. One security video shows Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated from the Senate chamber, fleeing the mob that was hunting for him. Others show House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) running to safety.

“This impeachment trial that you guys are all ignoring, I guess you are afraid of it because it’s a reminder,” Williams continued, until he was interrupted by Greg Gutfeld, who burst out, “Don’t mind read, Juan!” The two then shouted over one another for almost 20 seconds.

“It seems to me that what you heard today is how Trump was attacking not only Democrats but Republicans, and now he’s forcing Republicans to make a choice,” Williams went on. “You can stand with the mob that stormed Capitol Hill and said ‘bleep the cops.’ You can join the QAnon conspiracy. You can join the Proud Boys violent extremists.”

“Literally nobody is doing that,” co-host Dana Perino interrupted. The other three personalities, Gutfeld, Jeanine Pirro and Jesse Watters, all piled on.

“Or you can stand with Liz Cheney, you can stand with Mitch McConnell, you can stand with people who believe the Republican Party should stand for conservative principle,” Williams added, over shouted objections from his colleagues. “This trial to me is about whether Republicans want to close their eyes or face the truth.”

Fox News has been criticized for its programming during the historic second impeachment trial of the former president. While most other major networks were covering the harrowing videos presented during Wednesday’s proceedings, Fox News hosts were discussing other subjects, including the “cat lawyer” and the NBA.