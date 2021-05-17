Fox News' Juan Williams: GOP's Loyalty To Trump Defies Political Reality

Fox News analyst Juan Williams defied his network’s loyalty to former President Donald Trump in a scathing essay on Monday.

He lambasted Republicans for thinking that support of the twice-impeached election loser will result in political gain. Trump backing on Capitol Hill “is way out of touch with political reality,” Williams wrote in an opinion piece for The Hill.

He warned that “politics is speeding into absurdity” ― and it’s coming from those on the right still advancing the president’s lies about the election and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The essay is titled “The GOP’s Losing Bet On Trump.” Williams, who is often at odds with his Fox News colleagues, cited polls indicating that Trump’s popularity is waning and prominent Republicans need to pay attention.

But recent events are a surefire sign that they are not.

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia said the Capitol riot looked more like a “normal tourist visit” on videotape, somewhat echoing Trump’s revisionist spin on the fatal siege. A group of GOP auditors in Arizona said they’re looking for bamboo in ballots to justify a crackpot theory that thousands of unlawful ballots from Asia made it into the swing state’s election.

Among prominent leadership, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) led the charge to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her high post after she repeatedly called out Trump’s lies. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said the Republican party can’t grow without Trump.

Williams asserted that the party was in the grips “of distorted thinking” given that Trump’s unfavorable ratings are becoming such a problem that the NRCC reportedly attempted to squelch the results of its own poll (which also noted that President Joe Biden is gaining popularity).

“These reality-based polls threaten to explode the lies propping up Trump as the GOP’s best hope to return to power in Congress and regain the presidency,” Williams wrote, adding a dire forecast for conservatives. “Reality says if the 2022 midterm elections are a referendum on Trump instead of Biden, Republicans will not gain control of either chamber,” he concluded.