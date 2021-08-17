American presidents who try to strong-arm democracy to hang onto power should not be allowed to run again, Fox News’ liberal-leaning pundit Juan Williams argued Monday in an impassioned attack on Donald Trump.

Williams, in a column in The Hill, wrote that he’s convinced Trump plans to run again — evidenced by his $100 million war chest.

Trump’s 2024 comeback might get scuttled if he’s charged with crimes related to investigations of his business or tax avoidance.

Or, Williams pointed out, Attorney General Merrick Garland could invoke Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars anyone from holding office who “engaged in insurrection” against the U.S., former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently wrote in The Guardian.

The “facts say Trump tried to stage a coup,” Williams declared.

In the case of Barr and Rosen, Trump was “calling for federal officials to join a conspiracy to break election law,” Williams argued. He noted that “seeking to destroy the union is a criminal act of conspiracy.”

Garland has the “power to stop Trump from running again,” Williams asserted. “It is time to use it.”

