2 Really Is A Lucky Number For One Baby Born In North Carolina

“I heard all the nurses screaming in excitement, and I was like, ‘What is happening?’” Aberli Spear said. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘What time was she born?’ He was like, ‘2:22,’ and I like, ‘Oh, OK!’”

Hospital staff doubled up to make Judah’s birth extra special with a tiny hat with two bows.

Judah’s birth time is doubly exciting when you realize that a “2/22/22” won’t again occur on a Tuesday until 2422 — four centuries from now, according to the National Weather Service.