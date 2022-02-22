Parenting

2 Really Is A Lucky Number For One Baby Born In North Carolina

Judah Grace Spear was born in a North Carolina hospital at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 -- a "Twosday."

Reporter, HuffPost

Judah Grace Spear was born at 2:22 a.m. on 2/22/22 (a "Twosday) at Alamance Regional Hospital in North Carolina.

Two is going be a big number in the life of one girl in North Carolina ― for a very timely reason.

That’s because Judah Grace Spear was born at 2:22 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022 (2/22/22), which also happened to be a “Twosday.”

Fittingly, little Judah came into the world in Delivery Room No. 2 at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

But that’s not even half of what makes Judah’s birth too good to be true: She is a miracle baby in other ways beyond her birthday. Her mother, Aberli, is a survivor of Hodgkin’s lymphoma and feared that the cancer treatments that saved her life would also made a successful pregnancy unlikely.

“We chose the name Judah because it means ‘praise’ in Hebrew,” she said, according to a hospital news release. “She’s our miracle baby.”

Aberli Spear told Greensboro station WFMY-TV that having her daughter born at a unique time wasn’t really on her mind when she was delivering her.

“I heard all the nurses screaming in excitement, and I was like, ‘What is happening?’” Aberli Spear said. “I looked at him and I was like, ‘What time was she born?’ He was like, ‘2:22,’ and I like, ‘Oh, OK!’”

Hospital staff doubled up to make Judah’s birth extra special with a tiny hat with two bows.

Judah’s birth time is doubly exciting when you realize that a “2/22/22” won’t again occur on a Tuesday until 2422 — four centuries from now, according to the National Weather Service.

