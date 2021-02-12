Actor Dominique Fishback Examines Black Love In ‘Judas And The Black Messiah’

Hampton’s killing by Chicago police is a story familiar to many, but in “Judas,” depictions of Hampton’s surroundings during that period ― aswirl with friends, family and foes ― add color to an iconic figure we often experience through black-and-white photos and video. That’s why we were so hyped to welcome this week’s guest, Dominique Fishback. In “Judas,” Dominique stars as Deborah Johnson (who now goes by the name Akua Njeri), Fred Hampton’s fiancee, political partner and the mother of Fred Hampton Jr. In her scenes, Fishback makes clear that Johnson was not a role-player in anyone’s story ― she was an activist in her own right whose teachings guided Hampton and the Black Panther Party spiritually.