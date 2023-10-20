Maryland Judge Gunned Down In Driveway After Overseeing Divorce Hearing: Sheriff

Maryland state judge Andrew Wilkinson was gunned down outside his home on Thursday. Maryland Judiciary

A Maryland judge was fatally gunned down in his driveway Thursday night after overseeing a divorce hearing that resulted in the suspected gunman losing custody of his children, authorities said.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, of Hagerstown was fatally shot in what police believe was a “targeted attack” by suspect Pedro Argote, 49, authorities said at a press conference Friday morning.

“Argote is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous,” Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert told reporters.

Just prior to the shooting, Wilkinson oversaw a court hearing that resulted in Argote’s children being turned over to their mother, Albert said. Argote did not physically attend the hearing, the sheriff said.

Wilkinson was found in his driveway around 8 p.m. with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. Wilkinson’s wife and son were at the home at the time. The judge was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Albert said.

“We don’t feel that there is any threat currently to any judges in the county,” he said.

Argote did not have a criminal record and had legally purchased a handgun, according to the sheriff. He said police had “responded to the residence for verbal domestic assaults two times within the last few years,” though it did not result in any charges.

State and local law enforcement are assisting with the investigation.

The Maryland Judiciary said in a statement that it is also assisting law enforcement with the investigation.