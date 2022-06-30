Judge Blocks Florida’s 15-Week Abortion Ban From Going Into Effect

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters before signing a 15-week abortion ban into law on April 14 in Kissimmee. Associated Press

A Florida judge on Thursday blocked a 15-week abortion ban from going into effect Friday.

The 15-week abortion restriction was extremely contentious, with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. It allowed exceptions only if the mother was at risk of serious injury or death or if the fetus had a fatal abnormality. The law made it a crime to provide an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and threatened physicians with a five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine.

Florida health care providers filed the lawsuit on June 1, arguing that the law goes against Florida’s state constitution. Several organizations that support abortion rights, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Florida, the Center for Reproductive Rights and Planned Parenthood, filed the suit.

Advertisement

The ban on its own would have had devastating consequences for abortion care in the Southeast, but it likely would have been worse given the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ban was fast-tracked in the Florida Legislature after state Sen. Kelli Stargel and state Rep. Erin Grall, both Republicans, proposed the companion measures S.B. 146 and H.B. 5 in January. The bills were quietly tucked inside legislation to revise the state’s Tobacco Education and Use Prevention program.

“We are here today to protect life. We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves,” Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said during the bill signing in April.

Under current law, Florida allows abortions through the first trimester or up to 24 weeks. The restriction was modeled after a 15-week abortion ban passed in 2018 in Mississippi, which was at the center of the Supreme Court case that was the impetus behind the fall of Roe.