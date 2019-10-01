Judge Blocks Georgia Abortion Law From Going Into Effect

A federal judge temporarily blocked a new abortion law in Georgia Tuesday, which would have banned the procedure after about six weeks.

The legislation, which Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed in May, outlaws abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, before many women even realize that they’re pregnant.

The Georgia law is one of several restrictive abortion bans states have passed in recent months. Lawsuits have also successfully prevented them from going into effect in Missouri, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio and Utah.

“Politicians have no business telling women or couples when to start or expand a family,” ACLU of Georgia legal director Sean Young told The Associated Press. “This case has always been about one thing: Letting her decide.”

The so-called “heartbeat” law in Georgia had certain exceptions, including for cases of rape and incest where a police report was filed, and when the woman’s life is at risk.

