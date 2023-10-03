What's Hot

PoliticsDonald TrumpNew York

Judge Issues Gag Order Against Trump After Personal Attacks On Law Clerk

The order came after the indicted ex-president publicly disparaged one of the law clerks for the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial in New York.
Sanjana Karanth
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

A New York judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil fraud case has issued a limited gag order on the indicted ex-president, after the defendant publicly disparaged one of the judge’s law clerks during his trial.

“Consider this statement a gag order forbidding all parties from posting, emailing or speaking publicly about any of my staff,” Judge Arthur Engoron said on Tuesday, the second day of Trump’s trial.

The order came after Trump posted a disparaging claim on Truth Social regarding Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield. The post included a photo of Greenfield with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I won’t tolerate them in any circumstances,” he continued. “Failure to abide by this order will result in serious sanctions.”

Trump’s post was later deleted after Engoron ordered it so, according to the judge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sanjana Karanth - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot