Judge Issues Gag Order Against Trump After Personal Attacks On Law Clerk

A New York judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil fraud case has issued a limited gag order on the indicted ex-president, after the defendant publicly disparaged one of the judge’s law clerks during his trial.

“Consider this statement a gag order forbidding all parties from posting, emailing or speaking publicly about any of my staff,” Judge Arthur Engoron said on Tuesday, the second day of Trump’s trial.

The order came after Trump posted a disparaging claim on Truth Social regarding Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield. The post included a photo of Greenfield with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Advertisement

“Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I won’t tolerate them in any circumstances,” he continued. “Failure to abide by this order will result in serious sanctions.”

Trump’s post was later deleted after Engoron ordered it so, according to the judge.