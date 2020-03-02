Judge Judy Announces End Of Her Court Show And Start Of New One

“Judge Judy” has a court date for cancellation.

Judy Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview to air Monday that her popular syndicated court series, “Judge Judy,” will end after 25 seasons. (See the clip below.)

The TV jurist said distributor CBS “wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns, but I’m not tired.”

After the show wraps next year, Sheindlin plans to wield her gavel on a new series, “Judy Justice,” “a year later,” she said in the “Ellen” preview. Sheindlin, 77, gave no other details about her new show.

A dispute between Rebel Entertainment Partners and Sheindlin and CBS Television Distribution over “Judge Judy” profits was settled recently by a mediator, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

“Judge Judy” is the most highly rated daytime syndicated program since “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” and Sheindlin’s last contract reportedly earned her $47 million a year, according to Deadline.

Sheindlin has also said she’s backing former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg in this year’s presidential election.