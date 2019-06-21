Judith Sheindlin, more affectionately and widely known as Judge Judy, has been laying down the law on daytime television for 23 years. For most of that time, she’s done it in her signature bob hairstyle. So when she debuted a ―gasp― small clip-in ponytail at the nape of her neck in April, some fans objected to the look.

David Crotty via Getty Images

In a New York Times interview, Sheindlin, 76, explained that after decades on the air, she wanted to give her hair a break from styling. It’s given her more time to do things she enjoys, all at a cost of $29.95.

Sheindlin looks undeniably different with the new hairstyle, yes, but she also looks undeniably chic. It got us thinking about the power of a ponytail, and how radically it can change your appearance without having to do all that much work.