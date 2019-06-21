Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

Judge Judy's Clip-In Ponytail Totally Changed Her Look. Here's How To Do It.

10 ways to give yourself a new look -- and something in common with Judge Judy.

Judith Sheindlin, more affectionately and widely known as Judge Judy, has been laying down the law on daytime television for 23 years. For most of that time, she’s done it in her signature bob hairstyle. So when she debuted a ―gasp― small clip-in ponytail at the nape of her neck in April, some fans objected to the look.

In a New York Times interview, Sheindlin, 76, explained that after decades on the air, she wanted to give her hair a break from styling. It’s given her more time to do things she enjoys, all at a cost of $29.95.

Sheindlin looks undeniably different with the new hairstyle, yes, but she also looks undeniably chic. It got us thinking about the power of a ponytail, and how radically it can change your appearance without having to do all that much work.

We can’t guarantee that use of a clip-in will bestow you with Judge Judy-levels of sass, but these 10 options, which come in a range of price points, textures and colors, are a perfect way to switch it up. Some are clipped in using bobby pins, some are closed using Velcro, some are wrapped around the hair, and some come with a clip already attached. It’s as easy as finding an episode of “Judge Judy” to watch in the middle of the day.

Revlon Wrap-N-Wear Ponytail
Sally Beauty
Get the wrap-n-wear ponytail for $39.49 at Sally Beauty.
18" Simply Curly Claw Clip Pony
Extensions.com
Get the simply curly claw clip pony for $50.15 from Extensions.com.
Kinky Curly Ponytails Clip In
Beaudiva
Get the ponytail clip in for $64.71 at Beaudiva.
Invisi-Ponytail
Glam Seamless
Get the invisi-ponytail from Glam Seamless for $199.99.
12" Simply Wavy Clip On Pony
Vogue Wigs
Get the wavy clip on pony for $41.65 at Vogue Wigs.
Hairdo Hairpieces 8" Wavy Clip-In Pony
HSN
Get the wavy clip-in Pony for $29 from HSN.
16" Ponytail
RPZL
Get the ponytail for $100 from RPZL.
Raquel Welch Whimsy Synthetic Hair Topper
Wigs.com
Get the whimsy synthetic hair topperfor $45.05 from Wigs.com.
Straight Drawstring Ponytail
Beaudiva
Get the straight drawsting ponytailstarting at $55.99 from Beaudiva.
Wrap Ponytail
The Hair Shop
Get the wrap ponytailstarting at $139 from The Hair Shop.
