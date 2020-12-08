'Judge Judy' Is Guilty Of Angering Football Fans Across The Country

The verdict is in: NFL fans were peeved on Monday to see “Judge Judy” instead of the Washington-PIttsburgh game on Fox.

It seems the NFL’s ever-changing schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic took a criminal turn for those craving football on a weekday afternoon.

Fox affiliate WFTX in Florida explained that it wasn’t Fox’s fault, reporting that the NFL determined which markets would air the game based on “whether they originally would have received the game for Sunday, Dec. 6.” CBS noted that the NFL’s deal with DirecTV factored into the decision.

The game was pushed to Monday after the Steelers played the first Wednesday NFL game in eight years due to coronavirus issues.

On Monday, the Steelers’ first defeat of the season, to Washington, aired on just 71 out of 212 Fox affiliates, mostly in the eastern half of the country.

506 Sports reported that the game was even televised nationally in Canada.

While Judy Sheindlin’s hit show has held court on daytime TV for decades, football fans pleaded their case on Twitter:

Steelers and Football Team fans getting stuck watching Judge Judy instead of the game is so 2020 — "Radical Liberal" El Valenti (@ElysianaValenti) December 7, 2020

Bro is it jus me or am I trippin.....iThought the Steelers vs The Washington Football Team was happening today on Fox at 4pm cst & all iSee 👀 is Judge Judy😩 Where’s the GAME!?! — 🙇🏾‍♂️A DREAMVILLAIN💙🏁 (@GreggOlan100) December 7, 2020

.@FOXNashville thank you for airing Judge Judy instead of Steelers/WFT. Great call there! — Dub Yarborough (@DubYarborough) December 7, 2020

Why is there judge Judy on fox😭😭😭 I can’t watch the game just update me on what happens — Clyde’s Burner (@ClydesBurner) December 7, 2020

Thought the @steelers game was going to be on @fox13 this afternoon, but apparently not? Judge Judy is more worthwhile?? — Hair-did time and Smokin’ Bones! (@PBSamlish) December 7, 2020

We seriously have judge Judy on instead of Steelers vs Washington? — Jameson Evers (@jameson_evers) December 7, 2020

Half the country watching a 3-hour Judge Judy marathon right now pic.twitter.com/Tj4yfLMcbL — PFF (@PFF) December 7, 2020

I heard about the game, I heard because Fox was showing Jude Judy instead of #WASvsPIT.

Me: pic.twitter.com/7Gk7Mo8tly — Joe William Bowles II🚀❤️🏈😂 (@JoeWBowles) December 8, 2020