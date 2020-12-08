'Judge Judy' Is Guilty Of Angering Football Fans Across The Country

The verdict is in: NFL fans were peeved on Monday to see “Judge Judy” instead of the Washington-PIttsburgh game on Fox.
It seems the NFL’s ever-changing schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic took a criminal turn for those craving football on a weekday afternoon.
Fox affiliate WFTX in Florida explained that it wasn’t Fox’s fault, reporting that the NFL determined which markets would air the game based on “whether they originally would have received the game for Sunday, Dec. 6.” CBS noted that the NFL’s deal with DirecTV factored into the decision.
The game was pushed to Monday after the Steelers played the first Wednesday NFL game in eight years due to coronavirus issues.
On Monday, the Steelers’ first defeat of the season, to Washington, aired on just 71 out of 212 Fox affiliates, mostly in the eastern half of the country.
506 Sports reported that the game was even televised nationally in Canada.
While Judy Sheindlin’s hit show has held court on daytime TV for decades, football fans pleaded their case on Twitter:
H/T For the Win