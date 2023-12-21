What's Hot

Judge Orders Teen To Write A Book Report As Punishment For Alleged Mass Shooting Plan

The 13-year-old reportedly shared his intentions to shoot up the members of the Temple Israel synagogue in Ohio on Discord.
Temple Israel in Canton, Ohio
A judge ordered a 13-year-old boy to write a book report on Carl Lutz after the boy was arrested for planning a mass shooting at a Jewish synagogue in Ohio.

The teen allegedly made and shared a detailed plan on Discord, an online messaging platform, to shoot up the members of the Temple Israel synagogue in Canton, Ohio. Police learned about the boy’s plan on Sept. 1, according to NBC News, and he pleaded guilty on Friday to misdemeanor counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct, according to WKYC.

As punishment, the boy is banned from using the internet unsupervised, and he must continue seeing a licensed therapist. The judge also ordered him to write a book report on Lutz, a Swiss diplomat who saved thousands of Jewish people in World War II.

Even though police found out about the boy’s plan before the Israel-Palestine war, the Anti-Defamation League reports that there has been “a significant spike in antisemitic incidents” across the United States since October.

Temple Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

