Judge Requests More Information On Mark Meadows' Request To Move Trial

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A federal judge needs a little more information before issuing a ruling on former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia state racketeering case to federal court.

Meadows is one of several people charged in Fulton County over alleged election interference who wants their case moved to federal court.

Advertisement

He provided testimony on Monday arguing that the allegations covered by the state-level indictment against him related to his official duties in former President Donald Trump’s administration. As such, he argued he should be able to fight the charges at the federal level.

Trump, who is also a defendant, may choose to make a similar argument — although he has not done so yet.

The group of 19 people is accused of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election to hand another Trump another term in the White House.

In a Tuesday order, U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones asked both Meadows and Fulton County prosecutors for a more substantial legal argument around one particular issue: whether the case should be moved to federal court if Jones agreed that “at least one (but not all) of the overt acts charged occurred under the color of Meadows’ office.”

Advertisement

Jones set a deadline for both sides to file briefings by 5 p.m. Thursday.

A move to federal court is seen as a disadvantage for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.