Judge Tosses Speeding Ticket Of 96-Year-Old Man Caring For Son With Cancer

A municipal court judge in Providence, Rhode Island, showed compassion while dealing with the case of a 96-year-old man who had been caught speeding on the road close to a school.

Judge Frank Caprio tossed the charge against Victor Coella after learning that, at the time, the nonagenarian had been driving his 63-year-old son to the doctor’s office as part of his treatment for cancer.

“I don’t drive that fast, Judge,” Coella had said in his defense. “I’m 96 years old and I drive slowly, and I only drive when I have to.”

“You are a good man. You are a good man,” Caprio responded in a now-viral video that the syndicated courtroom TV show “Caught in Providence” shared online last week and is now going viral.

“You really are what America is all about,” Caprio said. “Here you are in your 90s, and you’re still taking care of your family. That’s just a wonderful thing.”

