Here Are The 81 People And Entities Close To Trump Democrats Are Investigating

By Igor Bobic and Ryan J. Reilly

WASHINGTON ― Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Monday sent document requests to 81 agencies, entities and individuals close to President Donald Trump as part of a broad investigation into possible obstruction of justice, public corruption and other abuses of power.

The list includes Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. It also names dozens of current and former members of Trump’s administration, inaugural committee, his businesses and his campaign.

The letters piggyback off the preexisting investigations being run by Robert Mueller’s special counsel office as well as federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. They inform recipients that, in the interest of speeding up the process, they can limit their production to documents they already turned over in response to those investigations.

“We have sent these document requests in order to begin building the public record,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “The Special Counsel’s office and the Southern District of New York are aware that we are taking these steps. We will act quickly to gather this information, assess the evidence, and follow the facts where they lead with full transparency with the American people.”

The probe will focus on three main areas: whether Trump obstructed justice by interfering in criminal investigations of his campaign and administration, whether he violated the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution and campaign finance laws, and potential misuse of his pardon powers and other abuses of power.

By launching the investigation, Democrats are effectively ensuring Trump’s long litany of scandals will remain in the news throughout and up to the 2020 presidential election, including his firing of former FBI Director James Comey, his alleged involvement in a hush money scheme, the dealings of the Trump Foundation, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with foreign officials, to name just a few.

Some people on the list are likely to invoke executive privilege in response to requests for sensitive documents from their time in the White House. That group could possibly include former White House counsel Don McGahn and former top White House communications aide Hope Hicks. Those who received document requests from the committee have been told to respond by no later than March 18, though some are expected to fight the request and force a possible subpoena.

The committee, for example, asks Hicks to produce “any personal or work diary, journal, or other book containing notes, a record or a description of daily events” related to her long time spent working for Trump prior to and after his election in 2016.

The request to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, on the other hand, asks him to produce documents pertaining to his “possible resignation or firing” as well as “any conversation in which President Trump stated, in words or substance, that he wanted the Mueller investigation shut down.”

Michael Cohen, the president’s longtime lawyer who testified before the House oversight committee last week, is asked to produce “any audio or video recordings of any conversation with or relating to the Trump Campaign, Donald Trump or his Business Interests from June 2015 to the present.”

  1. Alan Garten
  2. Alexander Nix
  3. Allen Weisselberg
  4. American Media Inc
  5. Anatoli Samochornov
  6. Andrew Intrater
  7. Annie Donaldson
  8. Brad Parscale
  9. Brittany Kaiser
  10.  Cambridge Analytica
  11.  Carter Page
  12.  Columbus Nova
  13.  Concord Management and Consulting
  14.  Corey Lewandowski
  15.  David Pecker
  16.  Department of Justice
  17.  Don McGahn
  18.  Donald J Trump Revocable Trust
  19.  Donald Trump Jr.
  20.  Dylan Howard
  21.  Eric Trump
  22.  Erik Prince
  23.  Federal Bureau of Investigation
  24.  Felix Sater
  25.  Flynn Intel Group
  26.  General Services Administration
  27.  George Nader
  28.  George Papadopoulos
  29.  Hope Hicks
  30.  Irakly Kaveladze
  31.  Jared Kushner
  32.  Jason Maloni
  33.  Jay Sekulow
  34.  Jeff Sessions
  35.  Jerome Corsi
  36.  John Szobocsan
  37.  Julian Assange
  38.  Julian David Wheatland
  39.  Keith Davidson
  40.  KT McFarland
  41.  Mark Corallo
  42.  Matt Tait
  43.  Matthew Calamari
  44.  Michael Caputo
  45.  Michael Cohen
  46.  Michael Flynn
  47.  Michael Flynn Jr.
  48.  Paul Erickson
  49.  Paul Manafort
  50.  Peter Smith (Estate)
  51.   Randy Credico
  52.   Reince Priebus
  53.   Rhona Graff
  54.   Rinat Akhmetshin
  55.   Rob Goldstone
  56.  Roger Stone
  57.  Ronald Lieberman
  58.  Sam Nunberg
  59.  SCL Group Limited
  60.  Sean Spicer
  61.  Sheri Dillon
  62.  Stefan Passantino
  63.  Steve Bannon
  64.  Ted Malloch
  65.  The White House
  66.  Trump Campaign
  67.  Trump Foundation
  68.  Trump Organization
  69.  Trump Transition
  70.  Viktor Vekselberg
  71.  Wikileaks
  72.  58th Presidential Inaugural Committee
  73.  Christopher Bancroft Burnham
  74.  Frontier Services Group
  75.  J.D. Gordon
  76.  Kushner Companies
  77.  NRA
  78.  Rick Gates
  79.  Tom Barrack
  80.  Tom Bossert
  81.  Tony Fabrizio

Paul Blumenthal contributed to this report.

