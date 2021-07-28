Judo’s governing body has formally warned a coach who slapped a female athlete hard in the face twice to prepare her for an Olympic bout.

German judoka Martyna Trajdos later defended coach Claudiu Pusa from criticism, saying it was her request “to fire me up” before stepping on the mat.

That did not satisfy the International Judo Federation, who issued the warning a day after the incident shocked Olympic viewers.

The IJF said it issued “a serious official warning” for the Germany team coach for “the bad behavior he showed.”

Judo “is an educational sport and as such cannot tolerate such behavior,” the governing body says.

Trajdos, who lost the bout, later wrote on Instagram that “Looks like this was not hard enough” in reference to the slaps.

'Don't worry. It wakes me up': German Martyna Trajdos defends her coach after he violently shakes and slaps her before Olympic judo bout... as she insists she needs bizarre ritual to 'fire her up'#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/1rcrvVzpAJ — CSTV_GH (@cstv_gh) July 28, 2021