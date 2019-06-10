Judy Garland left an indelible mark on the film industry.

The actress and singer was born Frances Ethel Gumm on June 10, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She began her stage career when she was just a kid, performing with her sisters as part of the Vaudeville act The Gumm Sisters. By the age of 13, she had signed a film contract with MGM studios. Her early films included “Pigskin Parade” (1936) and “Love Finds Andy Hardy” (1938), alongside frequent co-star Mickey Rooney.

In 1939, Garland appeared as Dorothy Gale in “The Wizard of Oz.” The role, arguably her most well-known, cemented her place in the Hollywood canon. Dorothy’s costume, the blue-and-white gingham apron dress and ruby slippers, also became instantly iconic and continue to influence fashion trends to this day.

Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale, with Margaret Hamilton, in "The Wizard of Oz."

Garland, whose daughter is performer Liza Minnelli, faced pressure from MGM about her looks and weight in her career. As a result, she was given amphetamines, on which she eventually became reliant. The star, who is widely beloved by the gay community, would go on to struggle with drugs throughout her career up until her untimely death from an accidental overdose in 1969.

In honor of what would have been the star’s 97th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her life and career in photos.