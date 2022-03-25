Judy Greer Names Her Best Onscreen Kiss And It Might Surprise You

Judy Greer has played many best friends in films such as “The Wedding Planner” and “13 Going On 30.″ But the actor has collected her share of romantic moments, too.

A fan asked “The Thing About Pam” star on “Watch What Happens Live” Thursday to name her best onscreen celebrity kiss. (Watch the video below.)

Host Andy Cohen commented that Greer had a lot to choose from, including Ashton Kutcher, George Clooney and Gerard Butler.

But Greer gave the honor to another actor Cohen mentioned.

“Lily Tomlin, hellloooo,” she replied. “I kissed her in a movie that I love, called ‘Grandma,’ and I have to say she has very soft lips.”

Greer told Out in 2015: “My role in ‘Grandma’ is super “out,” in terms of making out with a woman — which is awesome. Especially when the woman is Lily Tomlin.”

The fan on “WWHL” also asked Greer to name her worst kiss, but she never got around to answering.