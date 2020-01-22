Rapper Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose, Medical Examiner Determines

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Juice WRLD performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sept. 21, 2019.

A medical examiner in Illinois has determined rapper Juice WRLD’s death was the result of an accidental overdose.

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, was pronounced dead on Dec. 9. TMZ first reported that Juice WRLD suffered a seizure that morning shortly after deplaning a private flight at Chicago’s Midway Airport. The outlet reported that he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.

In an email to HuffPost, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said, “Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity,” adding that the overdose was accidental.

Juice WRLD was perhaps best known for his song “Lucid Dreams,” a dreary love ballad that reworked Sting’s “Shape of My Heart.” The song peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2018, and his debut album, “Goodbye and Good Riddance,” was Billboard’s sixth most popular album of that year.

Juice WRLD was among a burgeoning class of popular rappers whose lyrical content focuses heavily on haunting experiences with mental illness and the self-injurious ways artists cope with it. His style, which deployed a gravelly whine over dark-sounding instrumentals, was classified by some as “emo rap.”