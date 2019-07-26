Juice WRLD Actually Thinks 'Percy Jackson' Is Better Than 'Harry Potter'

Juice WRLD joined Complex’s “Hot Ones” and downed hot wings while answering questions at ComplexCon in Chicago. During the show, the rapper said he felt that the fantasy “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” novels actually trumped the “Harry Potter” series.

″‘Harry Potter’ can look intimidating to certain people because it’s a big series and you have to read a little into it to get into it,” the rapper, who’s been stanning “Percy Jackson” since third grade, said while chugging liquid between sentences. ”‘Percy Jackson,’ the action starts right away.”