Remember The Cyclist Who Flipped Off Trump's Motorcade? She Just Won A Virginia Election.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images Juli Briskman shows her middle finger as a motorcade with President Donald Trump departs Trump National Golf Course in Sterling, Virginia, in 2017. Two years later, Briskman is on the ballot for local office.

WASHINGTON ― Juli Briskman, who famously flipped off President Donald Trump’s motorcade in a viral 2017 photo, won her race Tuesday night for a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in Virginia.

Briskman, a former marketing executive and local Democratic activist, unseated eight-year incumbent Republican Suzanne Volpe. She will represent the Algonkian District on the board, which serves more than 400,000 residents.

It is her first stint in public office.

Briskman made national news in October 2017 when a White House photographer traveling with the president snapped a picture of her riding her bicycle and giving the middle finger to Trump’s motorcade as it passed her. The photo went viral immediately, with late-night talk show hosts cracking jokes about it and people on social media hailing the unidentified woman as a “she-ro.”

HuffPost was the first to identify Briskman, who said in an exclusive interview that her employer at the time, government contractor Akima LLC, fired her over the photo. Briskman went on to sue Akima LLC.

In the meantime, one of her friends set up a GoFundMe page for Briskman, a single mom of two, which raised a whopping $142,000.

“Two years ago I was fired for standing up to the backwards agenda of Donald Trump. But now my neighbors in Algonkian District have backed me up and rejected the Trump agenda,” Briskman told HuffPost Tuesday night. “We worked really hard on this campaign. It was a tough race. I’m excited to create a Loudoun County that works for everyone.”