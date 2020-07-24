Julia Louis-Dreyfus Burns Donald Trump On His Environmental Record

Julia Louis-Dreyfus blasted President Donald Trump on Thursday for his environmental record.

In an online fundraiser for presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Louis-Dreyfus reminded donors that she played fictional vice president Selina Meyer, who ascended to the presidency on the HBO comedy series “Veep.”

Louis-Dreyfus said that for the first episode, writers concocted the “stupidest” environmental move that her “idiot character” could make without ticking off the fossil fuel industry ― having recyclable forks and knives replace plastic utensils in the Capitol.

“But that’s actually more than Trump has done for the environment in four years,” she said, according to Deadline, which cited a pool report. “Talk about pathetic, he’s actually worse than a fictional president with a team of professional writers working 24/7 to make her as bad as possible.”

Getty Julia Louis-Dreyfus shredded the president's record on the environment in a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden.

The former “Seinfeld” star also riffed on Biden’s April “Late Late Show” appearance in which he jokingly said he would pick her as his running mate, according to the Independent.

“I was of course flattered,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “But then I realized, this is America. We can’t make a totally unqualified, ill-equipped TV personality vice president. No, no, in this country we make him president.”

Trump has dismissed climate change as a hoax and is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate accord. His administration revoked or is attempting to roll back nearly 100 environmental regulations involving clean power, endangered species and more, according to a New York Times analysis.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!