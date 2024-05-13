Entertainmentdating appsjulia foxcelibacy

Julia Fox Makes Pretty Big Lifestyle Admission

The "Uncut Gems" actor made the revelation in response to a dating app controversy.
“Uncut Gems” actor Julia Fox said she’s been happily celibate for 2 1/2 years in response to a Bumble dating app campaign that has turned off some people.

On a TikTok post displaying Bumble billboards with the messages “A vow of celibacy is not the answer” and “You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer,” Fox wrote: “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh.”

Several people practicing celibacy thanked Fox for the reinforcement, Page Six reported.

Fox briefly dated Ye (formerly Kanye West) amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian in 2022, but told The New York Times she did not have sex with the rapper.

The “Presence” star and fashion plate said in October that the relationship didn’t last because she had just become a mom and “didn’t sign up to have two babies.”

She also supposedly dated Drake in 2020.

In her 2023 memoir “Down the Drain,” Fox wrote of several sexual encounters and her previous work as a dominatrix.

But these days, life with her 3-year-old son Valentino sounds relatively tame while she encourages him to embrace the fame he was born into.

“It’s like I have this very highly coveted thing,” Fox said recently. “I want to share that with my son. We need him to be a nepo baby, and he needs to like own it too.”

Julia Fox attends the 6th Annual Pornhub Awards at Whisky a Go Go on March 28, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Julia Fox attends the 6th Annual Pornhub Awards at Whisky a Go Go on March 28, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
