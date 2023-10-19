‘I Didn’t Sign Up To Have 2 Babies’: Julia Fox Compares Kanye West Fling To Motherhood

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Julia Fox had just become a mom when she met Ye, previously known as Kanye West, admitting it eventually became unsustainable for her to cater to the needs of a grown man and her child.

The “Uncut Gems” star dished on their “overwhelming” two-month fling on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Wednesday and said it was wholly “unsustainable,” as the Chicago rapper purportedly had “a lot” of needs that didn’t fit into her demanding schedule as a newfound mother.

“I think he needed a full-time person, and I just couldn’t be full-time,” Fox told Barrymore. “I had my son, and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, and I’d have to change diapers. So I bought a pair of AirPods so that I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff.”

She continued, “It was so overwhelming and so unsustainable. I think I realized very quickly it just wasn’t going to be sustainable because, ultimately, I can not put anybody else first. My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies.”

Fox had reportedly finalized her divorce in 2021 with private pilot Peter Artemiev but gave birth to their son Valentino mere months before she started dating Ye. The Italian model claimed Wednesday she was genuinely surprised by the ensuing media blitz.

“When I first met him, I really thought nobody would ever hear about it,” Fox told Barrymore. “Because a lot of the time you date these celebrities, but they’re very hush-hush, and they’re like, ‘Don’t post a picture in my bathroom.’ So I kinda just thought it would be, like, a secret.”

Fox described their two-month relationship as "overwhelming" due to Ye's incessant needs. Left: Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press; Right: Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press

“So when it suddenly got ‘mysteriously leaked’ — it wasn’t me — I just really was not expecting that at all,” she continued. “And then I just embraced it. I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do the fashion. I’ll wear the clothes. I’ll do what he says.’ And I only could do it for so long.”

The actor reportedly revealed Ye as “the artist” in her book by describing him as having appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” with his estranged wife. Fox recently told The Los Angeles Times she “understood him” but also felt “weaponized” while they dated.

“I just felt like his little puppet,” she told the outlet.