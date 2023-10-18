LOADING ERROR LOADING

Julia Fox made missing laundry day an entire outfit this week.

The actor and memoirist rocked one of her most daring looks yet on Tuesday in London, where she was spotted donning a dry cleaning bag-inspired dress while taking an evening walk.

Covering her front side and leaving most of her back bare, Fox hung a clear garment bag bearing the name of designer “Figura Services Limited” from her neck like jewelry.

Inside the bag was a crisp, white dress shirt which matched her linen shorts, slouchy boots and ’90s-chic looped handbag.

Julia Fox had a very sultry approach to laundry day while out in London on October 17, 2023. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

The “Uncut Gems” actor, who released her book “Down the Drain” on Oct. 10, tied things together with mahogany waves and cool-toned brown lipstick.

This is far from the first time that Fox has turned to everyday items for an eye-catching outfit.

In just the past year or so, she’s rocked a shower curtain dress, head-to-toe saran wrap, and a tube top, handbag and boots combo lined with condoms.

