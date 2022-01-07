Julia Fox And Kanye West Confirm Romance With Steamy Photos Just Days After Meeting

Julia Fox has gone public about her relationship with Kanye West days after paparazzi spotted the pair together in New York.

The “Uncut Gems” star gushed about her seemingly whirlwind romance with West ― who changed his name to “Ye” last fall ― in a first-person essay for Interview magazine. The article was accompanied by a series of steamy photos shot by Kevin Leyva.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection,” Fox wrote. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

The actor said she and West “decided to keep the energy going” by flying to New York to catch a performance of Broadway’s “Slave Play,” followed by dinner at Carbone, an Italian eatery in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood favored by Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and other stars.

But the “real Cinderella moment,” Fox explained, took place after dinner when West surprised her with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes.”

Julia Fox (left) and Kanye West were photographed in New York earlier this week. Gotham via Getty Images

“It was every girl’s dream come true,” she wrote. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

Describing the early days of the relationship as “so organic,” she added, “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Fox, who was born in Italy, split from Peter Artemiev in 2020. Last week, she reportedly accused her ex of being a “dead beat alcoholic drug addict dad” who “left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS” in a series of Instagram Stories.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, filed for divorce last year, though the pair seem to be co-parenting rather amicably.

Although Fox’s essay did not mention a subsequent date, she and West reportedly dined together at Miami’s Makoto Bal Harbour over the weekend.

