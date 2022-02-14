Julia Fox And Kanye West Officially Split After Less Than 2 Months Of Dating

After a transcontinental, much-buzzed-about romance, Kanye West and Julia Fox have called it quits.

A spokesperson for Fox confirmed the split Monday to E! News. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” the representative wrote in a statement.

Fox, who appeared opposite Adam Sandler in 2019’s “Uncut Gems,” also hinted at the breakup in a since-deleted post to her Instagram Stories.

“The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a place by myself but it’s NOT TRUE,” she wrote in the post, which was captured for posterity by TMZ and Pop Crave. “Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler. I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms!”

“I have love for him but I wasn’t in love with the man,” she continued.

West ― who formally changed his name to “Ye” last fall ― and Fox had been dating for about six weeks. The couple met in Miami on New Year’s Eve and confirmed they were together days later in a steamy photo spread for Interview magazine.

Describing the relationship as “so organic,” Fox told the publication, “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Later in January, the duo attended Paris Fashion Week in matching denim outfits that appeared to be referencing the now-iconic ensembles worn by pop stars Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake to the 2001 American Music Awards. Fox’s jacket was also accentuated by conical breast details that recalled Madonna’s Blond Ambition heyday ― a fitting tribute, as Fox is reportedly being considered for a role in the Queen of Pop’s forthcoming biopic.

Though West was by Fox’s side for her 32nd birthday celebration earlier this month, the relationship had reportedly become strained as the rapper took aim at his ex, Kim Kardashian, on social media.

Last week, People reported that things between West and Fox had “cooled off a bit,” noting, “Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard.”