Julia Fox Apologizes To 'Deadbeat' Ex As Her Romance With Kanye West Heats Up

Julia Fox (left) and Peter Artemiev with their son, Valentino, in 2021. Santiago Felipe via Getty Images

Julia Fox is ready to make amends with her former partner, Peter Artemiev.

In last week’s episode of the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast, the “Uncut Gems” actor apologized to Artemiev, a pilot, after calling him a “deadbeat” and an “alcoholic” in a series of since-deleted social media posts in December.

“All I want to say is, I’m sorry,” she said on the podcast. “You’re not a deadbeat. I know that you’re not, and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see [our son] Valentino, it’s that you weren’t trying to see me.”

Later, she indicated that she had misdirected many of her frustrations with co-parenting during the pandemic at Artemiev rather than the situation.

“Everyone had COVID,” she explained. “I had no help at all whatsoever. And my friend was out and saw Peter out and Peter was saying something along the lines of, ‘That bitch won’t let me see my son.’ And when that was relayed to me … my blood boiled. I just snapped.”

Artemiev and Fox got married in 2018 after about a month of dating, according to Entertainment Tonight Canada. They announced the birth of son Valentino in February of last year. In June, they were photographed with their baby at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of “No Sudden Move.” It’s unclear when they formally split.

Fox has been the subject of intense media speculation after she was spotted on a date with Kanye West on New Year’s Day. Less than a week later, she confirmed her new relationship with a series of steamy photographs in Interview magazine.

In an essay accompanying the spread, she revealed that the rapper ― who changed his name to Ye last fall ― had surprised her with “an entire hotel suite full of clothes” after taking her to see a performance of “Slave Play” on Broadway.

“Everything with us has been so organic,” she wrote. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Fox’s acting career appears to be in high gear once again, too. Last week, she met with Madonna to discuss the pop superstar’s long-gestating biopic. Fox is reportedly in talks to play Debi Mazar, the “GoodFellas” and “Younger” star who has been Madonna’s confidante since the early 1980s.

