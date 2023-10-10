LOADING ERROR LOADING

It’s totally normal for couples to gift each other nice things, but Julia Fox says her former beau Ye once crossed the line with a shocking offer during their short-lived fling.

In a memoir released Tuesday, the model reportedly wrote that the rapper, previously known as Kanye West, said he would shell out cash for her to undergo breast augmentation.

She said the moment happened while the pair were hanging out in a hotel room and playing a card game.

“We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” Fox wrote in her book, titled “Down the Drain.”

That’s when the Grammy-winning rapper allegedly told her out of the blue, “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.”

But Fox wasn’t feeling the offer.

“His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes, and I can’t shake off the uncomfortable feeling,” she wrote.

Fox and Ye dated for less than two months, calling it quits by February 2022.

This came roughly one year after news broke that he would be splitting with Kim Kardashian. The “Jesus Walks” musician and the reality star, who were married for six years, share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Julia Fox (right) is pictured with Ye in January 2022. She once said that they had an "instant connection." Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Representatives for Fox and Ye did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Though Fox initially spoke highly of her “instant connection” with the controversial Ye — who came under fire late last year for various antisemitic remarks — her sentiments later changed.

In a November video on TikTok, she claimed that she had dated the rapper to “distract him” amid his rocky divorce from Kardashian.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him and just get him to like me,’” she reportedly said in the clip, which has since been removed.

In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times last month, she opened up about feeling “weaponized” by Ye against Kardashian, who was dating comedian Pete Davidson at the time of their brief romance.

“I just felt like his little puppet,” Fox said.

In a separate interview with The New York Times, Fox said her memoir didn’t detail intimate moments with Ye because their bond was basically sexless.

“It wasn’t really about that,” she said of their failed relationship.