When it comes to fashion, Julia Fox has been known to push the envelope on the red carpet. But her unconventional sense of style extends to streetwear, too.

The “Uncut Gems” actor was photographed Friday in Paris wearing a Joanna Prażmo minidress that appeared to made out of strands of brown hair held together by melted plastic.

Advertisement

Furthering the illusion were small, silver adornments on the dress’s bust and waist that resembled hair clips. (Potentially NSFW images below.)

Julia Fox in Paris on Friday. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Fox paired the eye-popping garment with a pair of black heels, to which rectangular strips of brown leather were attached, as well as a pink and purple handbag.

Prażmo, a London-based designer, is best known for using silicone rubber to create handcrafted, otherworldly garments. She previously dressed Fox for a Harper’s Bazaar event in New York in September.

Advertisement

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Fox was in Paris following a visit to southern France, where she attended the Cannes Film Festival last week.

True to form, her well-established flair for sheer looks was on full display at the festival. She turned up at the premiere of HBO series “The Idol” in a gauzy white gown that was semitransparent. At another soiree, she wore a structured bodice made of a glasslike material that was entirely see-through.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Of course, Fox wasn’t the only actor to make waves with her style choices at Cannes. Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya were among those who also opted for forward-thinking looks that delighted fans and fashion outlets around the world.

Advertisement

When asked about her approach to fashion last year, Fox told People magazine that she sees “the beauty in every type of style” and welcomes the chance to be snapped in her various outfits.

“Sometimes the paparazzi get me, and I look like [shit],” she said at the time. “If they’re gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it.”