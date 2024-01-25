Casper Who? Julia Fox Spills On Her 'Friendly' Ghost Encounter

Julia Fox is totally cool with one otherworldly being staying in her home.
The “Uncut Gems” actor, who stars in the Steven Soderbergh-directed psychological thriller “Presence,” told Vulture last week that she was recently “drawn” to a New York City home before she discovered a paranormal resident inside.
“And then, when I bought it, I went downstairs and there was a whole shrine set up to the ghost that lives there,” she explained.
“And before I saw the shrine I knew that there was a ghost drawing me to the house ’cause every time I would go it’d be like on a full moon or it was just all very magical, mystical, supernatural.”
She added that she believes in “another dimension,” as well, and confirmed that the ghost is a “friendly” one.
“She’s the matriarch of the home and she watches over us, her name’s Beauty,” Fox said.
Fox, in an interview by the Sundance Institute at the Sundance Film Festival, added that “Beauty” has lived in the house her whole life.
“My son sees her all the time but she’s a nice ghost, so we’re not worried,” she said.
It’s unclear what home Fox is referring to in the Vulture interview, however, she did purchase a 19th-century Harlem townhouse for $2.9 million with her friend and model Richie Shazam Khan last May, according to The Real Deal.
The plot of Fox’s latest film – which also stars Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan and West Mulholland – shares an eerie similarity to her ghost story, as well.
“Presence” focuses on a family who discovers that their “new home came with something more spiritual attached,” Vulture reported.