Publix Heir Was Prepared to Blow $3 Million On Jan. 6 Protest, Transcript Shows

Conservative donor and Publix grocery chain heir Julia “Julie” Fancelli was prepared to spend up to $3 million to support participants in last year’s Jan. 6 protest that preceded the storming of the U.S. Capitol, according to documents and questions during her testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee.

Extremist conspiracy peddler Alex Jones apparently scored $200,000 from Fancelli, longtime Donald Trump aide Roger Stone was provided a private flight to Washington, D.C., and young Trump disciple Charlie Kirk — head of Turning Point USA — received $1.25 million ostensibly to transport masses of Trump supporters to the capital, according to the transcript of her questioning released by the committee Thursday.

According to an email cited in questioning, Stone was to use $50,000 of the $200,000 provided to him on the “rally operating budget.”

Fancelli was willing to spend up to $3 million on people and groups participating in the protest, according to a GOP fundraiser cited in questioning during the testimony, though some of the funds went instead to last year’s runoff elections in Georgia, according to the transcript.

Almost all of the information about Fancelli’s involvement in Jan. 6 was revealed through cited documents or in questioning about known interactions and statements. Fancelli herself cited the Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination over and over again in her testimony, the transcript reveals.

Some 900 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol attack, including for assault, trespassing and damaging government property.

The Washington Post earlier reported that Fancelli was the largest publicly known donor to the rally — and had wired $650,000 to groups behind the “Stop the Steal” organizing. But the transcript of her questioning, which cites wire transfers and various communications, has revealed that her financial role was even greater than previously known. She has told the Post she had no idea the event would become violent.

Part of her motivation for financing the activities that day was apparently a personal devotion to Jones and Stone — and faith in Kirk’s organizing capacities, the Post noted.

“Where are Roger and Alex speaking?” she texted a GOP fundraiser who facilitated donations from her, according to the interview transcript.

Kirk had boasted he was sending 80 buses to Washington, but it appears likely that he only sent up to seven.

Turning Point USA used $60,000 of Fancelli’s money to cover a speaking fee for Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Post reported. The payment was made even though Fancelli and an associate removed a line item in the budget for speaking fees, according to the transcript.

Publix, which is headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, where Fancelli lives, has tried to distance itself from her involvement.

“We are deeply troubled by Ms. Fancelli’s involvement in the events that led to the tragic attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6,” the company said last year in response to questions from the Post about her role in the insurrection.