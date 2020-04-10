Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gives A Whole Lotta Lip In This Coronavirus PSA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus wants you to stay home ― and probably needs to learn how to do her own makeup.

The “Veep” star is featured in a PSA for Californians imploring them to stay home to help stop the coronavirus pandemic. The quirky video features Louis-Dreyfus in a robe at her vanity, attempting to do her own makeup and, uh, it’s not going well.

“Normally, when I do a PSA like this, I have a hair and makeup team,” she says, smearing lipstick across her face. “A glam team, professional glam team, who come and help me with my look.”

But today they’re staying at home, they’re staying safe and that’s what I would like to ask you to do. Please stay home. Please stay safe and help us flatten the curve.

Let's bend the curve by staying home and keeping our distance, California. #StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5vmHg6 pic.twitter.com/inqU77IyRv — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 8, 2020

The actor also tells people that if they do leave their homes, they should maintain six feet of physical distance.

With more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and more than 97,000 dead, state and local officials have imposed restrictions to slow the outbreak.

California has had a stay-at-home order in place since March 19, but some areas tightened restrictions on Friday as the state’s number of cases exceeded 20,000.

A new order now requires Los Angeles residents and essential workers to wear masks when they go grocery shopping or conduct any other essential tasks outside their homes, according to the LA Times. Beverly Hills is also ordering residents to wear face coverings anytime they leave their homes.