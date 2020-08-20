The gloves came off ― and the zingers were unleashed — on the final night of the Democratic National Convention as host and actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus took aim at President Donald Trump.
Dreyfus, known for her roles as Elaine Benes on “Seinfeld” and Selina Meyer on “Veep,” called out Trump for posing for a photo in front of a church across from the White House on June 1 while accompanied by federal agents who deployed tear gas on nearby protesters as they cleared a path for the president.
“Just remember,” she quipped, “Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn’t even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there.”
Dreyfus also mocked Trump’s reading ability and golf game, among other digs.
“Text ‘VOTE’ to 30330,” she said, referring to the Biden campaign’s text number. “30330 ― that would be the president’s golf score if he didn’t cheat.”
She continued: “OK, look, I’ll admit that was a little nasty. But we all know he’s a cheater. And I’m proud to be a nasty, nasty woman.”
Dreyfus, a vocal political and environmental activist, also tweeted a photograph of her and Biden, who wrapped up the four-day virtual convention with his speech accepting the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday.
“Love this guy and he’s got my vote,” she wrote.