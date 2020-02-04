Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Trump's Kansas Tweet Made Me Miss 'Veep'

According to Julia Louis-Dreyfus, HBO’s “Veep” would resonate on an entirely different level if it were to return in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

The 11-time Emmy winner stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday to discuss, among other things, President Donald Trump’s since-deleted tweet congratulating the wrong state for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory last weekend.

“It is so extraordinary,” the actor proclaimed. “Yeah, he really gets this country!”

Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Trump tweeted: “Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

Users quickly pointed out that the Chiefs play in Kansas City, Missouri, and not Kansas. The president deleted the tweet about 12 minutes after it was first posted, but not before it had been captured for posterity and derided by numerous media outlets.

Among those who shared an article about the tweet was screenwriter Gary Whitta, who jokingly linked it to the 2019 conclusion of “Veep” after seven seasons.

Very difficult to compete with THAT https://t.co/hCLUOc2sdV — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) February 3, 2020

Louis-Dreyfus, who played President Selina Meyer on the political satire series, agreed with Whitta. She told DeGeneres Tuesday that seeing the headlines that the tweet had generated made her slightly wistful for her character, even if it would be “hard to compete” with the real-life president.

“I have to tell you, if I were doing ‘Veep’ right now, it would be really fun to script those 12 minutes between him launching the tweet and it getting deleted,” she said. “What an idiot! It’s so humiliating.”

“I think he’s doing a better job of our show, except to say that, in fact, it isn’t even remotely funny,” she added.

Louis-Dreyfus returns to the big screen this month in “Downhill,” opposite Will Ferrell. It’s the actor’s first film since undergoing treatment for breast cancer in 2018.