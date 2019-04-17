“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus said the show’s seventh and final season is “more extreme” and “out there” than ever before ― because of President Donald Trump’s administration.

“It’s hard because it feels like this current administration, I won’t even name his name, but it feels as if he’s doing a better episode of the show than we are,” Louis-Dreyfus said Tuesday on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“And except, of course, I don’t think it’s funny what he’s doing,” she added.

Louis-Dreyfus, who plays politician Selina Meyer in HBO’s hit satirical comedy, also said the show would have been deemed “too outrageous” had it done just four seasons ago what it is doing now. The final season centers on Meyer running for president.

She also agreed with Meyers’ assessment that politics had changed since the show’s premiere in 2012 “to the point that what was absurd now feels quaint.”