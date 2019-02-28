“We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story,” read the draft letter from alumnae of Holton-Arms, a private girls school in Bethesda, Maryland. “It demands a thorough and independent investigation before the Senate can reasonably vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court.”

More than 200 women signed the letter, including some who attended the school well before or after Ford was there. Louis-Dreyfus graduated in 1979, several classes ahead of Ford.

The 11-time Emmy Award winner elaborated on the current state of politics in the Time profile and what that means for comedians. She rebuffed the argument from some people that nobody can crack a joke today without getting attacked by the PC police.

“I think as soon as people start bitching about ‘politically correct,’ it’s a term for something else,” said the former “Seinfeld” star. “I’m in favor of political correctness. I’m suspicious of those who have a problem with it. I think it is language for something else ― for ‘It’s O.K. to make racist jokes,’ or ‘It’s O.K. to make violence-against-women jokes.’”

She also offered some blunt thoughts about President Donald Trump, saying: “He’d be funny if he didn’t have the power he has. He’s sort of a pretend, fake President. He’s a complete moron, start to finish.”