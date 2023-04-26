Julia Louis-Dreyfus Candidly Discusses Miscarriage She Had At 28

Julia Louis-Dreyfus opened Tuesday’s episode of her “Wiser Than Me” podcast by candidly sharing her “devastating” experience with a miscarriage.

“So that was emotionally devastating, as you can imagine,” she continued. “But it got worse because I developed an infection that landed me in the hospital. And I mean, this whole thing was just a complete nightmare. Of course, my mom flew out to be with me.”

The pregnancy loss happened the same year Louis-Dreyfus was cast in “Seinfeld,” where she landed her first Emmy.

“I finally got out of the hospital, and I came home to recuperate, but I wasn’t allowed to get out of bed yet,” said Louis-Dreyfus, now 62. “I was, as they say, bedridden.”

Louis-Dreyfus had her first son Henry (left) in 1992 and second son Charlie (center) in 1997. Valerie Macon via Getty Images

Louis-Dreyfus recalled her that mother came to stay with her and that her mother’s cooking helped with the grief.

“She made this incredible cozy chili in a cast iron skillet with cornbread on top in the pan,” Louis-Dreyfus said. “She and my husband Brad set up a little card table at the foot of the bed. And the smell of that cornbread and chili was so wonderful.”