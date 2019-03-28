Julia Louis-Dreyfus On Seeing A Female President In Her Lifetime: 'I F**king Better'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gave a no holds barred response when asked whether she’d like to see a female president in her lifetime.

“I fucking better,” said the comic and actress to Variety on Wednesday night.

The 58-year-old was celebrating the premiere of the seventh and final season of “Veep,” where she plays the determined albeit narcissistic politician Selina Meyer.

#VEEP's Julia Louis-Dreyfus says she "f---ing better" see a female president in her lifetime pic.twitter.com/qTc0w9V6zG — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2019

A video of Louis-Dreyfus’ answer naturally went viral, with many offering praise for the former “Seinfeld” star’s candor:

I could listen to this all day — strangevista (@strangevista) March 28, 2019

She is everything — Christine Tucci (@MrsTucciAngell) March 28, 2019

How do I get Alexa to wake me up with this clip every morning? — David Tarp (@TarpCPH) March 28, 2019

Love the “yeah” kicker. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 28, 2019

Of the upcoming season of “Veep,” Louis-Dreyfus also shared on the red carpet that she’s shed quite a few tears through the experience and that fans can expect the very best from her character.

“Selina Meyer is going to try to make a run for the presidency, yet again. She’s been veep. She’s been the president. She wants to be the president again. But it’s extreme this season. We definitely push the edge of the envelope, and it’s going to get pretty raucous,” said Louis-Dreyfus.