Julia Roberts Nails What Could Be Saddest Part Of College Admissions Scandal

One of the saddest parts of the college admissions scandal?

Actress Julia Roberts says it’s that the raft of parents who allegedly paid bribes to secure prestigious school spots for their kids didn’t truly believe in their children.

That’s the Oscar-winner’s take on the scheme, which has seen dozens of people including “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman charged.

“That to me is so sad because I feel, from an outsider, that it says a little bit, ‘I don’t have enough faith in you,’” said Roberts, who was promoting the movie “Ben Is Back,” on ITV show “Lorraine” on Monday.

Roberts and her cinematographer husband, Daniel Moder, tried to “live a very normal experience” with their three children and didn’t want them “to have to have some of the same struggles” as she did growing up, she added. But it was a balance because they also “have to run their own race” and know important life skills.